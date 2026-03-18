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12:34 PM · 18 March 2026

BREAKING: US PPI much higher than expected 🚩US100 loses

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US PPI YoY: 3.4% (Forecast 3%, Previous 2.9%)

  • US PPI MoM: 0.7% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.5%)

US Core PPI YoY: 3.9% (Forecast 3.7%, Previous 3.6%)

  • US Core PPI MoM: 0.5% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.8%)

PPI data came in inflationary which is not positive for indices on Wall Street, especially when labour market is weakening and oil prices jumps well above $100 per barrell. Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) are down after the reading.

 

Source: xStation5

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