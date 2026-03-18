BREAKING: US PPI much higher than expected 🚩US100 loses

US PPI YoY: 3.4% (Forecast 3%, Previous 2.9%)
- US PPI MoM: 0.7% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.5%)
US Core PPI YoY: 3.9% (Forecast 3.7%, Previous 3.6%)
- US Core PPI MoM: 0.5% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.8%)
PPI data came in inflationary which is not positive for indices on Wall Street, especially when labour market is weakening and oil prices jumps well above $100 per barrell. Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) are down after the reading.
Source: xStation5
Market Wrap: European Stocks Bounce Back as Oil Nears USD 110
Chart of the Day: EURUSD Under Pressure from the Fed, the Persian Gulf, and Inflation
Economic Calendar: Inflation in Germany and Canada in the Spotlight
Morning Wrap: Markets Bet on a Quick End to the Conflict (20.03.2026)