BREAKING: US PPI report much lower than expected. US100 gains

US PPI YoY (in March): 2.7% (Forecast 3.3%, Previous 3.2%)
- US PPI MoM: -0.4% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.0%)
US Core PPI YoY (in March): 3.3% (Forecast 3.6%, Previous 3.4%)
- US Core PPI MoM: -0.1% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous -0.1%)
Today, PPI data point to lower US producer prices and support the expectations that US trade war will rather affect domestic demand than inflation. US100 gains in first reaction to PPI data.
Source: xStation5