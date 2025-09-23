BREAKING: US Richmond Fed weaker than expected

Richmond Fed Comp. Index -17 (Forecast -5, Previous -7)
The Richmond Fed reading combined with slightly lower PMI reading for September signals probably lower inflation pressure across the US economy and higher odds of more aggressive rate cuts.
SNB keeps interest rate at 0% The SNB remains ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market if needed; no plans to reinstate a minimum exchange...08:39
08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Interest Rate Decision (Q3) for December: actual 0.00%; forecast 0.00%; previous 0.00%; The...06:51
Today’s economic calendar is relatively interesting. Throughout the second half of the day, we’ll hear speeches from Fed officials (a total...
