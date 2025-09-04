BREAKING: US Services ISM higher than expected 📈US30 gains

US ISM Services PMI Actual 52 (Forecast 51, Previous 50.1)
- New Orders: 56.0 (Forecast 51.1, Previous 50.3)
- Prices Paid: 69.2 (Forecast 69.5, Previous 69.9)
- Employment: 46.5 (Forecast 46.7, Previous 46.4)
US S&P Composite PMI Final Actual 54.6 (Forecast 55.3, Previous 55.4)
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
- Services PMI Final Actual 54.5 (Forecast 55.4, Previous 55.4)
As we can read in the ISM report, we can read: “The Prices Index registered 69.2 percent in August, a 0.7-percentage point decrease from July’s reading of 69.9 percent. The index has exceeded 60 percent for nine straight months, its longest such streak since 30 consecutive readings above 60 percent from October 2020 to March 2023.". Price indices across the US economy are still very hot, with ISM services prices paid almost at 70 point level (only slightly weaker than expected).
Source: xStation5