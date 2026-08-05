Breaking: US services remain strong, inflation pressures rise

ISM Services Index – USA

ISM Services Index: 54,1 forecast 54.5 (previously 54.5)

Business Activity Index: 59,1 previously 55.4

Employment Index (ISM Services): 47,4 previously 51.2

Prices Paid Index (ISM Services): 70,3 previously 67.7

Why are these data important?

The ISM Services Index is one of the key indicators used to assess the health of the services sector in the United States, which accounts for the vast majority of US economic activity. The report is based on surveys conducted among purchasing managers and shows whether businesses are experiencing improving or deteriorating operating conditions.

The most important components of the report are the employment and prices paid indexes. The employment index provides insight into labor market conditions and can offer additional signals ahead of official employment reports. Meanwhile, the prices paid index measures cost pressures in the services sector and serves as an important indicator of the future inflation outlook.

The ISM Services report can have a significant impact on financial markets. A stronger-than-expected reading, especially alongside elevated price pressures, could support the US dollar and push bond yields higher as investors may expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to maintain higher interest rates for longer. On the other hand, weaker data could weigh on the dollar, support equity markets, and increase expectations for earlier rate cuts.

Source: xStation5