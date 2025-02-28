BREAKING: US-Ukraine Raw Materials Deal Collapses Amid Tensions. EURUSD and US100 lower

Talks between President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Ukrainian President Zelensky today ended in disarray, with Zelensky walking out and a joint press conference canceled. The meeting was reportedly acrimonious, with Trump accusing Ukraine of ingratitude for US aid. Trump also stated his desire for a deal, warning Zelensky he could leave if an agreement was not reached.

In a subsequent statement, Trump asserted that Zelensky was "not ready for peace" and that US support was giving him an advantage. He hinted at a possible reduction in US involvement, while also indicating that Zelensky could return to negotiations if he was "ready for peace." Zelensky was likely seeking a raw materials agreement while also expecting US military support, rather than a path towards a disadvantageous peace with Russia.

The breakdown in talks has triggered sharp declines in EURUSD and US stock indices.

Source: xStation5

US100 is seeing the biggest decline since September 2024. Source: xStation5