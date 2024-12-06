BREAKING: US UoM consumer sentiments prelim above expectations 🗽

University of Michigan consumer sentiments report (prelim) came in 74 vs 73.2 and 71.8 previously
- Expectations: Actual 71.6 (Forecast 77.7, Previous 76.9)
- Condition Prelim: 77.7 (Forecast 65.2, Previous 63.9)
University Michigan 1 Yr Inflation Prelim Actual 2.9% (Forecast 2.7%, Previous 2.6%)
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
- University Michigan 5 Yr Inflation Prelim Actual 3.1% (Forecast 3.1%, Previous 3.2%)
TNOTE gains since today NFP report which came in only slightly higher than expected, with unemployment rising to 4.2% and lower private payrolls.
Source: xStation5