BREAKING: US100 down 1.3% erasing gains on Trump massive tariffs announcement📉

The Liberation Day pressures sentiments on Wall Street. Trump informed about 25% tariff on foreign autos, starting tomorrow. What's the most important, the US will impose minimum 10% across-the-board tariff on all imports.

US will apply 20% tariff on EU and 34% tariff on imports from China.

US to apply 30% tariff on imports from South Africa.

US To slap 49% tariff on cambodia

US to apply 31% tariff on Switzerland

US to apply 10% tariff on imports from the United Kingdom.

US to apply 32% tariff on imports from Taiwan.

US to apply 24% tariff on Japan

US to 46% tariff on vietnam

Trump informed that: 'The Reciprocal rate will be half their tariff rate. They won't be fully reciprocal. Nations that treat us badly, we will calculate the total, including non-monetary barriers.'

US100 (H1 interval)

Donald Trump has announced that a massive number of companies, including Apple and Nvidia, will be required to invest substantial amounts of money into developing domestic manufacturing and relocating production capacities back to the United States. The market sees this as a signal that the free cash flows of companies that have been manufacturing abroad could suffer due to the heavy domestic investment burden. The technology sector is reacting particularly panically to Trump's statement. A drop below 19,000 points no longer seems unlikely.

