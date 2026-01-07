Read more
3:02 PM · 7 January 2026

BREAKING: US100 with mixed reaction to the JOLTS/PMI/Orders prints 🏛️

US100
Indices
-
-

US ISM Services PMI : 54.4 vs. 52.2 exp.(prior 52.6)

  • Prices Paid : 64.3 vs. 65.4 prior
  • New Orders : 57.9 vs. 52.9 prior
  • Employment : 52.0 vs. 48.9 prior

US JOLTS Job Openings Actual 7.146M (Forecast 7.6475M, Previous 7.670M, Revised 7.449M)

  • Job Openings Rate: 4.3% (prev 4.6%; prevR 4.5%)
  • Quits Level: 3.161M (est 2.995M; prev 2.941M; prevR 2.973M)
  • Quits Rate: 2.0% (prev 1.8%; prevR 1.9%)
  • Layoffs Level: 1.687M (est 1.816M; prev 1.854M; prevR 1.850M)
  • Layoffs Rate: 1.1% (prev 1.2%)

US Durable Goods Orders (M/M) Oct F: -2.2% (est -2.2%; prev -2.2%)

  • Durables Ex Transportation (M/M): 0.1% (est 0.2%; prev 0.2%)
  • Cap Goods Orders Nondef Ex Air (M/M): 0.5% (prev 0.5%)
  • Cap Goods Ship Nondef EX Air (M/M): 0.8% (prev 0.7%)

Solid ISM Services print (US services activity expanded in December at the fastest pace in more than a year, fueled by solid demand growth and a pickup in hiring.). Weak JOLTS data. Interesting mix however the intial drag on US equities was reversed. Overall, today's reports do not point to a single common conclusion for the market. Weakness in the job market and orders for durable goods is offset by high PMIs for services. However, the rapid rebound in stocks after publication (as it was at the opening of the session) may indicate that the market is increasing the chances of further interest rate cuts in the USA which might be seen as positive for equities. 

 

 

9 January 2026, 6:59 PM

Daily summary: Markets recover optimism at the end of the week
9 January 2026, 5:53 PM

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (09.01.2026)
9 January 2026, 4:40 PM

What does newest NFP report tells us?
9 January 2026, 3:14 PM

US OPEN: Investors exercise caution in the face of uncertainty.

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits