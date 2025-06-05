Read more
BREAKING: US500 slightly gains after the Trump - Xi phone call 📈

3:59 PM 5 June 2025

Futures on the S&P 500 (US500) are posting a modest 0.2% gain, attempting to reverse previous losses, after the market reacted to comments from China and the U.S. regarding a joint call between the leaders of both powers. Both sides agreed to promptly organize another round of talks, which, combined with statements from the embassies, was interpreted by the market as a relatively positive sign — suggesting a continued, albeit possibly superficial and short-lived, "thaw" in Washington–Beijing relations.

Trump stated that after speaking with Xi, the issue of strategic rare earth metal supplies should no longer pose a problem. He also noted that the conversation was almost entirely focused on trade. Meanwhile, Xi warned the U.S. against further escalation of the Taiwan conflict. For now, the date, time, and location of the next in-person meeting between the two leaders remain unknown. The US president Donald Trump claims that: '(...) Call with Xi bore positive results for the US and China'.

 

Source: xStation5

