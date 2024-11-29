BREAKING: USDCAD gains after Canadian GDP report 📌

01:30 PM GMT, Canada - GDP data:
- GDP: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
- GDP (Q3): actual 0.3% QoQ; previous 0.5% QoQ;
- GDP Annualized (Q3): actual 1.0% QoQ; forecast 1.0% QoQ; previous 2.2% QoQ;
- GDP (Q3): previous 0.91% YoY;
Canadian GDP data for Q3 shows annualized growth of 1.0%, with Q/Q growth slowing to +0.3% (vs. +0.5% prior) and the implicit price index at +0.6% (vs. +1.1% prior). September GDP rose +0.1%, below the expected +0.3%, and October's advance reading is also +0.1%. Per capita GDP declined 0.4% in Q3, marking the sixth consecutive quarterly drop.
