BREAKING: USDCAD gains after mostly in line CPI release 📌

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for July:
- Trimmed CPI: actual 3.0% YoY; forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;
- CPI: actual 1.7% YoY; forecast 1.7% YoY; previous 1.9% YoY;
- Median CPI: actual 3.1% YoY; forecast 3.1% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;
- Common CPI: actual 2.6% YoY; forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;
- Core CPI: actual 2.6% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
- Core CPI: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
Canada’s CPI slowed to 1.7% y/y in July (from 1.9% in June) and rose 0.3% m/m (+0.1% sa), led by a 16.1% y/y drop in gasoline; ex-gasoline, inflation held at 2.5%. Offsets came from shelter (+3.0% y/y, rent +5.1%, mortgage-interest growth easing) and groceries (+3.4% y/y), while natural gas fell less (-7.3% vs -14.1% in June). Regionally, most provinces slowed, but Newfoundland and Labrador saw faster inflation on higher electricity prices.
