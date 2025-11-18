Read more
4:42 PM · 18 November 2025

Fed's Barkin remarks on US economy 🗽EURUSD drops to 1.157

Fed Member Thomas Barkin remarks (the highlight)

  • If the workforce does not increase, economic growth will depend entirely on productivity.
  • Growth in the workforce may be heading to around 0%.
  • There is a high risk that, in the future, there will be more jobs than workers.
  • Demand is healthy, but it is not translating into hiring.
  • Demand remains healthy. The challenge is with the labor market.
  • The overall sense is that the economy remains healthy.
  • Lower rates might boost demand for homes, but they won't fix the supply issue.
  • Housing supply is still constrained as demand has grown.
  • The high housing prices today may still represent a supply shortage rooted in the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis.
  • The upside of more consensus is the ability of markets to set expectations.
  • Policy is still modestly restrictive.
  • The jobs market is somewhat weaker than the data suggests.
  • Without compelling data, it is hard to get a broad consensus.
  • Inflation does not appear headed higher, but also not clear that it is heading back to 2%. Unemployment is likely to edge higher, but perhaps not by much.
  • It's hard to declare victory on either mandate, but it's also clear not that either requires a response.
  • Inflation is above target, but it's not likely to accelerate.
  • The labor market is softening, but I don't think it will soften that much more.

EURUSD (D1 interval)

 

Source: xStation5

