Fed's Barkin remarks on US economy 🗽EURUSD drops to 1.157

Fed Member Thomas Barkin remarks (the highlight)
- If the workforce does not increase, economic growth will depend entirely on productivity.
- Growth in the workforce may be heading to around 0%.
- There is a high risk that, in the future, there will be more jobs than workers.
- Demand is healthy, but it is not translating into hiring.
- Demand remains healthy. The challenge is with the labor market.
- The overall sense is that the economy remains healthy.
- Lower rates might boost demand for homes, but they won't fix the supply issue.
- Housing supply is still constrained as demand has grown.
- The high housing prices today may still represent a supply shortage rooted in the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis.
- The upside of more consensus is the ability of markets to set expectations.
- Policy is still modestly restrictive.
- The jobs market is somewhat weaker than the data suggests.
- Without compelling data, it is hard to get a broad consensus.
- Inflation does not appear headed higher, but also not clear that it is heading back to 2%. Unemployment is likely to edge higher, but perhaps not by much.
- It's hard to declare victory on either mandate, but it's also clear not that either requires a response.
- Inflation is above target, but it's not likely to accelerate.
- The labor market is softening, but I don't think it will soften that much more.
EURUSD (D1 interval)
Source: xStation5
BREAKING: German PPI slightly above expectations!
Economic calendar: delayed NFP report and speeches from Fed officials 👀
Morning wrap (20.11.2025)
NVIDIA Beats Expectations: The AI Powerhouse Saving the Future