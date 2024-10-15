BREAKING: USDCAD ticks higher after CPI data

Canada - Inflation Data for September:
- Headline CPI: Actual: 1,6% YoY. Forecast 1.8% YoY; previous 2.0% YoY;
- Headline CPI: Actual: -0,4% MoM. Forecast -0.2% MoM; previous -0.2% MoM
- CPI Core - Median (Y/Y): 2.3% (Forecast 2.3%; previous 2.3%)
- CPI Core - Trim (Y/Y): 2.4% (Forecast 2.5%; previous 2.4%)
A lower-than-expected reading of CPI data from Canada weakens the CAD against the dollar amid a decline in the chances of a hawkish BoC decision on interest rates. Canadian swaps market sees roughly 70% chance of a 50-basis-point rate cut next week from the boc, up from 50% before inflation data.
Source: xStation