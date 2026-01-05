Read more
7:15 AM · 5 January 2026

​​​​​​​Economic calendar: US ISM manufacturing report 📈

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. The only noteworthy publication is the US ISM Manufacturing report.

Detailed calendar for the day:

08:00 AM BST, Spain - Employment Data for December:

  • Spanish Unemployment Change: forecast 5.7K; previous -18.8K;

08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - PMI Data for December:

  • procure.ch Manufacturing PMI: forecast 49.9; previous 49.7;

03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for December:

  • ISM Manufacturing PMI: forecast 48.3; previous 48.2;
  • ISM Manufacturing Employment: previous 44.0;
  • ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index: previous 47.4;
  • ISM Manufacturing Prices: forecast 59.0; previous 58.5;

 

8 January 2026, 1:31 PM

BREAKING: EURUSD reacts to US jobless claims & labor costs data 🗽
8 January 2026, 10:20 AM

BREAKING: PPI in Eurozone higher than expected, unemployment falls
8 January 2026, 7:48 AM

Economic calendar: Jobless claims and Challenger data in focus 💡
8 January 2026, 6:50 AM

Morning Wrap (08.01.2026)

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits