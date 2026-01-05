​​​​​​​Economic calendar: US ISM manufacturing report 📈

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. The only noteworthy publication is the US ISM Manufacturing report.
Detailed calendar for the day:
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Employment Data for December:
- Spanish Unemployment Change: forecast 5.7K; previous -18.8K;
08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - PMI Data for December:
- procure.ch Manufacturing PMI: forecast 49.9; previous 49.7;
03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for December:
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: forecast 48.3; previous 48.2;
- ISM Manufacturing Employment: previous 44.0;
- ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index: previous 47.4;
- ISM Manufacturing Prices: forecast 59.0; previous 58.5;
BREAKING: EURUSD reacts to US jobless claims & labor costs data 🗽
BREAKING: PPI in Eurozone higher than expected, unemployment falls
Economic calendar: Jobless claims and Challenger data in focus 💡
Morning Wrap (08.01.2026)