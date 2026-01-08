BREAKING: Germany's factory orders unexpectedly rose in November

- Germany's factory orders rose in November; economists expected a fall:
-
Factory orders rose 5.6% m/m (est. -1.0%) in November versus October, revised -1.6% (October: -2.0% to -0.5%)
-
Economy Ministry estimated range 0.5%-1.0%; in October growth 3.8% y/y (est. -0.7%)
-
Excluding bulk orders, factory orders rose 0.4% m/m
-
Total factory orders rose at fastest pace m/m since December 2024
Daily summary: Markets recover optimism at the end of the week
Three Markets to Watch Next Week (09.01.2026)
US OPEN: Investors exercise caution in the face of uncertainty.
BREAKING: Employment in Canada better than expected! 🍁📈