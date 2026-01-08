Read more
7:05 AM · 8 January 2026

BREAKING: Germany's factory orders unexpectedly rose in November

- Germany's factory orders rose in November; economists expected a fall:

  • Factory orders rose 5.6% m/m (est. -1.0%) in November versus October, revised -1.6% (October: -2.0% to -0.5%)

  • Economy Ministry estimated range 0.5%-1.0%; in October growth 3.8% y/y (est. -0.7%)

  • Excluding bulk orders, factory orders rose 0.4% m/m

  • Total factory orders rose at fastest pace m/m since December 2024

