  
3:08 PM · 12 June 2026

BREAKING: USDIDX decline despite strong University of Michigan data

The preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index came in at 48.9, compared with a forecast of 46.0 and a previous reading of 44.8.

  • Consumer sentiment increased by approximately 4 index points, or 9%, this month.
  • The improvement was partly driven by lower gasoline prices at the beginning of the month.
  • Sentiment gains were broad-based, with improvements observed across age, education, and political groups.
  • Lower-income consumers recorded particularly strong gains in sentiment, reflecting the larger share of fuel costs in their household budgets.
  • Assessments of personal finances, financial expectations, and business conditions all improved during the month.
  • Despite the rebound, sentiment remains weak, standing 13% below January 2026 levels and 19% lower than a year ago.
  • Consumers continue to focus on everyday cost-of-living pressures and remain concerned about elevated inflation.
  • One-year inflation expectations eased from 4.8% in May to 4.6% in June, although they remain elevated.
  • Long-run inflation expectations declined from 3.9% to 3.4%, remaining above the 2.8%–3.2% range observed throughout 2024.
  • Interviews for the survey were conducted between May 19 and June 8.

USDIDX (M5 timeframe)

Source: xStation 5

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