BREAKING: USDIDX erases gains after WH Sr. Adviser Hassett remarks about reciprocal tariffs 📉

The US Dollar Index (USDIDX) fell after White House Senior Adviser Hassett told that reciprocal tariffs are a work in progress, conversations with other countries began earlier today. Markets see this as a chance of less aggressive US trade policy. Also, Canada's PM Trudeau informed that 'Canada will, if need be, pause its response to any US tariffs. Canada will respond as appropriate in a calibrated but extremely strong way, regardless of what the US moves forward as regards to tariffs. The proposed US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium will compromise growth and prosperity in the United States.'
Source: xStation5