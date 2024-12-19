BREAKING: USDSEK ticks higher after Riksbank rate decision 🏛️

Sweden - Riksbank decision. Actual: 2.5%. Forecast: 2.5% (down from 2.75%)
Key comments:
- Policy Rate May Be Lowered Once More During 1H25
- Riksbank sees 2025 cpif at 2%; saw 1.6% in sept.
- Riksbank sees 2025 gdp at 1.8%; saw 1.9% in sept.
The Riksbank sees slightly higher growth next year and slightly higher inflation. The Riksbank indicates another cut in the first half of next year. The SEK strengthens slightly against the EUR and USD.