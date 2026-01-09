Read more
7:08 AM · 9 January 2026

BREAKING: Weak macro data from Germany 🚨Norwegian CPI rises

EUR/NOK
Forex
-
-

Germany industrial production MoM: -0.8% vs -0.7% exp. and 1.8% previously

  • Germany industrial production YoY: -0.8% vs -1% exp. and 0.88% previously

Germany Trade Balance: 13.1B EUR vs 16.4B exp. and 16.9B previously

  • Exports: -2,5% vs -0,2% and -0,1% previously
  • Imports: 0,8% vs 0,3% exp. and -1,2% previously

Norwegian CPI came in at 3.2% YoY vs 2.9% and 3% previously (0,1% MoM)

EURNOK reacted with a decline to weak Germany macro data with falling exports and totally unexpected, much higher CPI from Norway (but monthly dynamic is still muted)

 

Source: xStation5

9 January 2026, 4:40 PM

