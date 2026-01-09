BREAKING: Weak macro data from Germany 🚨Norwegian CPI rises

Germany industrial production MoM: -0.8% vs -0.7% exp. and 1.8% previously
- Germany industrial production YoY: -0.8% vs -1% exp. and 0.88% previously
Germany Trade Balance: 13.1B EUR vs 16.4B exp. and 16.9B previously
- Exports: -2,5% vs -0,2% and -0,1% previously
- Imports: 0,8% vs 0,3% exp. and -1,2% previously
Norwegian CPI came in at 3.2% YoY vs 2.9% and 3% previously (0,1% MoM)
EURNOK reacted with a decline to weak Germany macro data with falling exports and totally unexpected, much higher CPI from Norway (but monthly dynamic is still muted)
Source: xStation5
What does newest NFP report tells us?
US OPEN: Investors exercise caution in the face of uncertainty.
BREAKING: University of Michigan sentiment slightly better than expected!
BREAKING: Employment in Canada better than expected! 🍁📈