7:02 AM · 9 October 2025

BREAKING: Weaker than expected import & export data from Germany

Key takeaways

Both export and import data from Germany came in weaker than expected

Both demand on German products abroad and national consumption remain under pressure

German Imports MoM (seasonally adjusted): -1.3% vs -0.5% exp. and -0.1% previously

German Exports MoM (seasonally adjusted): -0.5% vs 0.2% exp. and -0.6% previously

German Trade Balance (EUR): 17.2B vs 15B exp. and 14.7B previously

