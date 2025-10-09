BREAKING: Weaker than expected import & export data from Germany

Both export and import data from Germany came in weaker than expected
Both demand on German products abroad and national consumption remain under pressure
German Imports MoM (seasonally adjusted): -1.3% vs -0.5% exp. and -0.1% previously
German Exports MoM (seasonally adjusted): -0.5% vs 0.2% exp. and -0.6% previously
German Trade Balance (EUR): 17.2B vs 15B exp. and 14.7B previously
