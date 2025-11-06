Read more
3:32 PM · 6 November 2025

BREKING: US EIA gas change slightly higher than expected📊NATGAS loses

EIA Natural Gas Change BCF: 33B (Forecast 31B, Previous 74B)

In the first reaction to EIA data futures on US natural gas, Henry Hub dropped as the data shows still lower demand & inventories build-up despite the start of the heating season.

 

Source: xStation5

