🚨 Brent crude falls below $80!

Oil prices are falling sharply in reaction to sudden reports of a possible breakthrough in negotiations regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude is falling below $80 for the first time since mid-July and is down over 4% today, and about 10% over the week.
- Diplomatic signals: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled the possibility of an agreement with Iran to unblock the route "today or tomorrow," and the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms intensive mediation efforts.
- Market reaction: Brent prices broke the $80 barrier for the first time since mid-July. Following the falling oil prices, precious metals are rising, and the cash S&P 500 index is setting new historical highs.
- Voice of reason: Although markets are living on hope, in the first phase of the conflict, investors were repeatedly confronted with hopes for a swift agreement. Until a formal signature, the risk of a false alarm remains high.
The price of Brent crude is falling below $80 per barrel and the 200-period moving average. The start of the session also brought a fall below the 50-period average. Source: xStation5
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