Broadcom AI Push Drives Nasdaq Higher 📈

US100 Gains 0.88% as Semiconductor Giant Extends Record Run

The Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.88% today, primarily driven by Broadcom's (AVGO.US) remarkable 9.2% surge to $245.57, as investors continue to digest the chipmaker's stellar earnings report and expanded AI aspirations. The surge extends Broadcom's extraordinary momentum after Friday's record-breaking 24% gain, which added $206 billion to its market capitalization.

Key Highlights:

Broadcom trading at $245.57, pushing year-to-date gains to 120%

Trading volume soared to 22.4 million shares, nearly 5x the 20-day average

Company's market cap firmly above $1 trillion milestone

Nasdaq 100 benefits from broader semiconductor sector strength

AI Momentum Builds

Broadcom's latest earnings revealed impressive AI-related growth, with AI sales in its semiconductor segment reaching $12.2 billion for the fiscal year - more than triple the previous year. The company's expansion of its AI customer base to potentially include Apple and OpenAI, beyond existing partnerships with tech giants like Google, Meta, and ByteDance, has energized investors.

Wall Street's Bullish Stance

Analysts are increasingly optimistic about Broadcom's AI trajectory, with Bernstein's Stacy Rasgon suggesting the company is having its own "Nvidia moment." The firm projects its AI serviceable addressable market could reach $60-90 billion by fiscal 2027, though some analysts, including Raymond James, caution about potential investment slowdowns in early 2025.

Broadcom's rally is providing substantial support to the Nasdaq 100, highlighting the continued appetite for AI-focused semiconductor stocks. The company's strong performance in both core operations and its recently acquired VMware business suggests sustained momentum could further boost the tech-heavy index.

US100 (D1 Interval)

The Nasdaq-100 index, represented by the US100 contract, is trading at all-time highs. The mid-November high at 21,255 acts as the initial support level for bulls, with the mid-July high of 20,895, closely aligned with the 50-day SMA at 20,851, providing additional support. For bears, key targets include the 100-day SMA and the August highs near 19,917, which serve as critical downside levels.

The RSI is consolidating near the overbought zone, reflecting sustained bullish momentum. Meanwhile, the MACD is narrowing but continues to display bullish divergence, underscoring the strength of the prevailing upward trend. Source: xStation