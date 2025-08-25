BREAKING: US New Home Sales Data Deliver Mixed Signals

New Home Sales Data:
Home sales in July: actual reading 652k (forecast 630k)
Month-over-month home sales: actual reading -0.6% (forecast 0.5%, previous 0.6%)
New home sales exceeded forecasts, indicating increased demand in the primary housing market. However, the monthly change rate was negative, suggesting a slowdown in the growth pace compared to June. The situation in the housing market is mixed. The number of building permits issued is declining, while new home sales are higher than expected.
Source: xStation5