Read more

BREAKING: US New Home Sales Data Deliver Mixed Signals

3:10 PM 25 August 2025

New Home Sales Data:

  • Home sales in July: actual reading 652k (forecast 630k)

  • Month-over-month home sales: actual reading -0.6% (forecast 0.5%, previous 0.6%)

New home sales exceeded forecasts, indicating increased demand in the primary housing market. However, the monthly change rate was negative, suggesting a slowdown in the growth pace compared to June. The situation in the housing market is mixed. The number of building permits issued is declining, while new home sales are higher than expected.

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

29.08.2025
09:37

Chart of the Day - EURUSD (29.09.2025)

EURUSD began today's session with a degree of weakness, following the release of poor German retail sales data and lower producer inflation (or rather,...

 07:48

Economic Calendar - Market Awaits PCE Inflation at Month-End

The most significant data release during today's session will undoubtedly be the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report. As the...

 07:27

Morning wrap (29.08.2025)

Wall Street indices ended yesterday's session with gains, although futures trading suggests a pullback is underway. The S&P 500 rose by 0.32%...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits