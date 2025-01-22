Canadian producer inflation rises slower than expectations 📈

PPI in Canada (m/m):
- Value: 0.2%
- Forecast: 0.6%
- Previous: 0.6%
Producer inflation rose by 0.2% m/m and 4.1% y/y in December. This pace is lower than the forecast and slower than November's growth. The highest inflation increases compared to the previous month were observed in textiles and leather (+2.1%), wood (+1.3%), and non-ferrous metals (+0.8%). Falling energy prices slightly slowed the PPI's momentum, which, excluding energy and fuel costs, increased by 0.4% m/m and 5.1% y/y.
