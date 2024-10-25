Capri Holdings loses 45%; Tapestry rallies 16% as US federal court blocks $8.5 billion merger deal

Fashion holding company Tapestry (TPR.US), which owns brands such as Coach New York, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, has not received approval to acquire Capri Holdings (CPRI.US), which has a portfolio of iconic brands such as Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo. Already six months ago, the US FTC blocked an acquisition deal that would have valued Capri at $8.5 billion, against a current capitalization of $2.5 billion.

At the time, the FTC cited significant competition between the two companies, particularly in the luxury handbag sector, and pointed out that the acquisition would raise costs for end consumers. A federal court made a similar argument, blocking a deal that many Capri shareholders saw as potentially extremely beneficial to the company. Despite its broad portfolio of luxury brands, Capri has been struggling with a number of, structural problems. As a result, Tapestry shareholders viewed the blocking of the 'deal' as a positive.

Tapestry (TPR.US), D1 interval

Source: xStation5