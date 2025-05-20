Read more
XTB Online Trading

Chart of the Day - AUDUSD (20.05.2025)

8:03 AM 20 May 2025

The Australian dollar weakened against the US dollar, with AUD/USD falling 0.5% to 0.6428 after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.85%, marking its second reduction this year and bringing rates to a two-year low.

Dovish RBA Outlook

The RBA cited diminishing inflation risks and growing concerns about the global economic outlook in its decision. Governor Michele Bullock described the rate cut as "a proactive, confidence-driven move" while signaling openness to further easing. Markets are now pricing in approximately 85 basis points of additional cuts by the end of the year, potentially bringing rates to between 3.10% and 3.35%.

Economic Forecasts and Trade Concerns

In its updated economic projections, the RBA revised its 2025 GDP growth forecast downward to 2.1% from 2.4% previously, while predicting a slightly higher unemployment rate. Core inflation has cooled to a three-year low of 2.9%, returning to the RBA's 2-3% target range after peaking at 6.8% in late 2022. The central bank specifically highlighted global trade tensions as a key downside risk, noting that "any escalation in a global trade conflict presented a key downside risk for the economy." The Aussie dollar's decline partially unwound the previous session's 0.8% gains, which came as the US dollar weakened following Moody's downgrade of the US credit rating from Aaa to Aa1. 

 

AUDUSD (D1)

AUDUSD is trading above a key EMA. Bulls are likely to retest the previous high near 0.65, while bears will try to break below the 100-day EMA. RSI is in bearish divergence with lower highs, while MACD also trends lower and remains tight.

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

21.05.2025
15:33

BREAKING: WTI ticks lower after EIA storage data

Oil prices are falling today as U.S. crude oil inventories rose more than expected. According to the latest EIA data, crude oil stocks increased by 1.328...

 15:09

BREAKING: US100 gains on Chancellor Merz comments on tariffs 💡

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for eliminating all tariffs between the US and EU and plans to persuade President Trump to agree to a zero-tariff...

 10:47

US defence stocks gain on Trump 'US Iron Dome' announcement 📈

U.S. defense sector stocks are posting modest gains in pre-market trading following Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. government will allocate...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits