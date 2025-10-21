Read more
9:13 AM · 21 October 2025

Chart of the day: Bitcoin (21.10.2025)

Key takeaways
Key takeaways
  • Bitcoin loses almost 3% falling to $107k
  • BTC price below EMA200 again

Bitcoin’s price is down nearly 3% today, retreating to around $107,000, even as Wall Street holds on to yesterday’s gains and overall market sentiment remains optimistic ahead of next week’s planned meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Seoul.

  • Despite the upbeat tone across broader markets, Bitcoin resumed its decline, breaking below the key 200-day EMA (red line, near $109,500) — a move that could signal medium-term weakness. Looking at previous corrections of similar scale, a continued downtrend could realistically lead to a test of the crucial $100,000 support level.
  • Additional pressure may be coming from short-term holders, who are currently facing average losses of several percent. According to BGeometrics data (STH Realized Price), the average purchase price for this group stands above $113,000. The nearest major resistance has once again formed around the psychological $110,000 mark. Even news of further Bitcoin purchases by MicroStrategy failed to support the price, while ETF inflows have shown signs of weakening.

Bitcoin (D1 interval)

Source: xStation5

