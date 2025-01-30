Chart of the Day - Bitcoin (30.01.2025)

Bitcoin continues its impressive rally, trading at $104,966, marking a 2.7% gain over the past 24 hours despite the Federal Reserve maintaining its hawkish stance. The cryptocurrency's resilience in the face of tight monetary policy highlights the shifting dynamics in digital asset markets, particularly under the Trump administration's crypto-friendly policies despite negative inflows to ETFs this week.

Institutional Integration

The cryptocurrency market is seeing unprecedented institutional adoption, with Old Glory Bank's integration of digital assets into its investment portal representing the latest mainstream financial institution to embrace crypto. The FDIC-insured bank's decision to accept Bitcoin for share purchases signals growing confidence in cryptocurrency as a legitimate financial instrument.

Potential Central Bank Adoption

In a groundbreaking development, the Czech National Bank (CNB) is poised to become Europe's first central bank to add Bitcoin to its reserves. The potential allocation of up to 5% of its €140bn reserves would represent a significant shift in institutional attitudes toward cryptocurrency, potentially setting a precedent for other central banks.

Corporate Treasuries

Tesla's early adoption of new FASB accounting rules has brought greater transparency to corporate Bitcoin holdings, revealing its 9,720 BTC position valued at $1.076 billion. The $600 million GAAP income boost from its digital holdings demonstrates the potential impact of cryptocurrency investments on corporate balance sheets.

Policy Landscape

The Fed's latest decision to maintain interest rates between 4.25% and 4.5% initially caused some volatility, but Bitcoin's quick recovery demonstrates its growing independence from traditional market forces. Fed Chair Powell's measured comments on crypto regulation, suggesting banks can serve crypto customers with proper risk management, have provided additional support to the market.

Bitcoin (D1 Interval)

Bitcoin is trading above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. The first resistance is set at $105,884, last week’s high, with bulls aiming for a move above this level. If successful, a retest of the all-time high is in play. Bears, on the other hand, will attempt to break below the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level, targeting $101,929. The RSI is showing signs of bullish divergence, while the MACD is tightening with a potential bullish crossover. The ADX is also on track to regain bullish momentum. Source: xStation