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7:56 AM · 14 April 2026

Chart of the day: Bitcoin surges to $75k level as US dollar weakens 📈(14.04.2026)

Bitcoin’s move back above $74,000 looks like a genuine relief rally, but not one investors should treat as a confirmed breakout. What we’re seeing is a broader return of risk appetite, helped by a softer geopolitical tone around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. That shift was enough to pull capital back into crypto, equities, and other higher-beta assets. Still, this remains a headline-driven market, so the rebound looks constructive—but not fully secure.

Market structure: broad-based rebound, not just Bitcoin

  • Bitcoin surges 1.7% today to $74,500, after dipping near $70,600, showing a quite strong reversal.
  • This upward move is not a crypto-only move; U.S. equities and risk assets also rebounded, reinforcing the macro nature of the rally.
  • Ethereum led gains (+7.9% to $2,365), with XRP +3.2%, Solana +4.9%, GMCI 30 +4.9%, pointing to broad risk appetite.
  • Crypto equities confirmed the move with shares of Circle +12%, Bullish +7.5%, Coinbase +3.9%.

Macro driver: geopolitics and oil easing pressure

  • The key catalyst was a partial unwind of geopolitical risk, after signals of progress in U.S.-Iran talks.
  • Markets reacted to the idea that a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz may still be achievable.
  • This matters because Hormuz impacts oil, inflation expectations, and global risk sentiment.
  • Oil fell easing macro pressure and supporting risk assets.

What matters next: flows, levels, and risks

  • ETF inflows and whale accumulation remain critical in stabilizing the market and supporting the rebound.
  • $70,000 is key support, defining whether the structure remains intact.
  • $72,000–$75,000 is the key resistance zone—holding above it would strengthen the bullish case.
  • Upside drivers: improving macro tone, falling oil, strong flows, and cross-asset momentum.
  • Downside risks: no final geopolitical resolution and high sensitivity to new headlines.
  • Investors should watch closely Bitcoin dominance, Fed signals, macro data, and energy markets for confirmation or reversal.
  • Momentum has returned and the rebound is broad, but until the macro backdrop stabilizes, this remains a fragile, event-driven market rather than a clean trend continuation.

Bitcoin (D1 chart)

Looking at the Bitcoin chart, we can see a geometric 1:1 structure, which means that $75k - $76k level may be crucial for a rebound, while falling from this level may lead to another long positions liquidation and sell-off even below $60k.

 

Source: xStation5

ETFs are buying Bitcoins again? Bloomberg data shows that the answer is - yes. We can see quite large improvement in investors' sentiments confirmed by Bitcoin ETFs activity.

 

Source: XTB Reserach, Bloomberg Finance LP

 

Source: XTB Reserach, Bloomberg Finance LP

14 April 2026, 7:43 AM

Economic calendar: US PPI report and central bankers speeches in focus
14 April 2026, 7:00 AM

Morning wrap: Sentiment on Wall Street slightly eases, US dollar under pressure (14.04.2026)
13 April 2026, 7:03 PM

Daily summary: Stocks back in the green on hopes for US-Iran talks, dollar resumes losing streak (13.04.2026)
13 April 2026, 6:40 PM

📈 US2000 rebounds 1%
Crypto
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