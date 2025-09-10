Chart of the day: CHN.cash (10.09.2025)

CHN.cash extends this week’s rebound by another 1% despite deflation signaling weakness in the domestic market. The index broke through key resistance around 9,200, rising to its highest level since October 2021, with the overall uptrend being largely supported by increased engagement from institutional investors.

The HSCEI futures contract has gained more than 20% since the April selloff triggered by Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs, trading for months above the 10-week exponential moving average (EMA10, yellow). Source: xStation5

What is shaping CHN.cash today: