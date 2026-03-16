Chart of the day: CHN.cash soars 1.5% on exports and AI demand 🇨🇳 🚀 (16.03.2026)

HSCEI futures managed to shake off early Asian session gloom, rallying by a bullish 1.5% despite the relentless conflict in the Middle East and surging energy costs. Market sentiment caught a second wind from the latest macro data which—persistent property sector woes aside—signals a surprisingly robust start to 2026.

CHN.cash found solid support at the 14-day middle Bollinger Band (light purple) and rebounded towards the 38.2% Fibonacci level. While the bounce is an encouraging sign, a decisive breakout above the upper Bollinger Band (black) remains the critical hurdle for a true trend reversal. Source: xStation5

What is driving today CHN.cash?