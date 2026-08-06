  
10:06 AM · 6 August 2026

Chart of the day: DE40 hold near ATH! Siemens and Deutsche Telekom shine with earnings!

German DAX futures (DE40) remain near all-time highs despite a correction in Asia, with marginal drops appearing more technical in nature. Disappointing results from memory makers (SanDisk, Western Digital) brought pressure back to AI-related companies, but the European session continues to be supported by solid earnings reports from traditional domestic businesses.

 

Technical Analysis: DE40 (D1)

DAX futures are pulling back 0.25%, even as the cash index gains another 0.1% today. DE40 remains in a strong uptrend, trading above three key exponential moving averages on the D1 timeframe (10-EMA, 30-EMA, 100-EMA).

The correction is justified both by a breakout to a new peak near the upper boundary of the volatility range typical in recent months (yellow rectangle) and the RSI reaching overbought territory for the first time in a month. The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the latest upward wave (around 26,100) remains key support, though the primary test for the trend would be a pull back toward the 10-EMA (yellow). A close above these levels should signal a firmly established bullish posture and readiness to defend the trend.

Source: xStation5

 

What Is Driving DE40 Volatility Today?

  • German Industrial Orders: New orders in the German manufacturing sector rose 3.1% MoM (+6.5% YoY) in June 2026, driven by large-scale contracts in machinery (+12.7%) and electronics (+22.7%). However, excluding large-scale orders, the indicator dropped 0.5% MoM. Domestic demand surged 7.8%, while orders from the euro area fell 14.0%, and May data was heavily revised down from +1.9% to +0.3%.

  • Deutsche Telekom (+5.5%): As the 5th largest company in the DAX index, Deutsche Telekom beat market expectations in Q2 2026, reporting adjusted EBITDAaL of €11.8 billion. In response to market volatility and strong performance, the company expanded its share buyback program by €3 billion to up to €5 billion. Additionally, free cash flow guidance was raised to around €20 billion, supported by robust results from T-Mobile US. Despite a 13.4% order intake decline at T-Systems, shares gained 5.5%, leading the German benchmark today.

  • Siemens Pullback (-5%): On the flip side, the DAX’s largest constituent, Siemens, is dragging on the index despite posting record quarterly industrial profit and order intake (profit: +25% to €3.52B; orders: +13% to €27.90B). The primary growth driver was the Digital Industries segment (+44% profit), fueled by industrial AI demand in the US and China, prompting a full-year EPS guidance raise to €11.20–€11.50. The stock decline is likely driven by profit-taking after hitting all-time highs near €290, combined with broader negative sentiment surrounding AI-linked equities today.

6 August 2026, 7:51 AM

Economic Calendar: Could Smaller Job Reports Pressure Fed to Hike?
6 August 2026, 7:09 AM

Morning Wrap: Equities under pressure after Wall Street took profits, FX frozen (06.08.2026)
5 August 2026, 6:44 PM

Daily Summary: Dow Jones hits record highs, while gold and silver rally on hopes for a US–Iran deal
5 August 2026, 4:57 PM

Hormuz Deal Moves Closer
Indices
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits