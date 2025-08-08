Chart of the day - Ethereum (08.08.2025)

In the second half of yesterday’s session, Bitcoin and major altcoins surged after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order expanding 401(k) retirement plan investment options to include alternative assets such as cryptocurrencies, private equity, and real estate.

The move could open the more than $12 trillion U.S. retirement savings market to cryptocurrencies, boosting institutional investor interest. Bitcoin briefly topped $117,000 before settling near $116,600, while altcoins outperformed. Although the order could channel significant capital into digital assets, it also introduces higher risk and potential legal challenges for plan providers. Due to fiduciary duties under the ERISA Act, litigation risks, and high volatility, the actual rollout of crypto investments in 401(k) plans may be slow despite the regulatory shift.

Ethereum posted one of the strongest gains, supported by ETF inflows. After falling 12.30% at the start of August, ETH has rebounded 16.50%, including 6.2% yesterday to $3,920, and is now testing key resistance just below $4,000.