Read more
XTB Online Trading

Chart of the Day - EURUSD (01.10.2024)

10:23 AM 1 October 2024

The EUR/USD pair has experienced significant volatility today, with the euro strengthening against the dollar despite mixed economic data. This comes amidst a complex backdrop of Eurozone inflation figures, manufacturing PMI data, and shifting monetary policy expectations. The currency pair is currently trading around 1.11, down 0.23% on the day.

EUR/USD's resilience comes despite the Eurozone's inflation dropping below the European Central Bank's 2% target for the first time in three years. The flash CPI reading for September came in at 1.8% year-on-year, down from 2.2% in August. This decline in inflation has fueled market expectations for potential rate cuts by the ECB, with traders now pricing in a high probability of a 25 basis point cut in October.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

The U.S. Dollar's performance has been a key factor influencing the pair. The Dollar Index (DXY) is currently struggling to maintain its recent gains, pressured by the increasing likelihood of Federal Reserve rate cuts following last week's cooler-than-expected PCE inflation data. The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, increased by 2.7% year-on-year in August, moving closer to the central bank's 2% target.

 

Source: Bloomberg Financial LP

This inflation data, coupled with today's Eurozone figures, has fueled market expectations for significant rate cuts by both the ECB and the Federal Reserve. Currently, traders are pricing in a high probability of a 25 basis point rate cut by the ECB in October, while expectations for Fed rate cuts have also increased. These expectations for looser monetary policy on both sides of the Atlantic have contributed to the EUR/USD pair's recent volatility.

Adding to the complex market picture are the mixed manufacturing PMI data from the Eurozone. While the overall Eurozone manufacturing PMI improved slightly to 45.0, it remains in contraction territory. Spain's strong performance (53.0) was offset by continued weakness in Germany (40.6), highlighting the divergent economic conditions within the currency bloc.

For traders and investors, key factors to watch in the coming days include:

  • The U.S. ISM Manufacturing data due later today, which could influence Fed policy expectations.
  • ECB officials' comments, particularly following Governing Council member Olli Rehn's suggestion of "more grounds for cutting rates at the October meeting."
  • This week's U.S. employment data, including ADP figures and the crucial Nonfarm Payrolls report.
  • Any further developments in Eurozone economic indicators, especially those related to inflation and growth.
  • The impact of global geopolitical tensions on risk sentiment and safe-haven flows.

EUR/USD prices are likely to remain sensitive to these developments, as well as to any shifts in ECB and Federal Reserve policy expectations. The pair's recent movement has pushed it towards key technical levels, with resistance around the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. However, the overall trend remains uncertain, supported by diverging economic data and central bank policy expectations between the Eurozone and the United States.

 

EURUSD (D1 interval)

EUR/USD is trading 0.2% lower today and is down 0.92% from recent highs. It has breached the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and is now above the 50% Fibonacci retracement, which will act as resistance and support, respectively, for today's session. Over the past two weeks, the RSI has been in bearish divergence, forming lower highs and lower lows. The MACD issued a sell signal yesterday, further strengthening the bearish outlook. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0827 could be tested. For bulls to regain control, US data later today must come in much weaker than expected, potentially fueling bets for a dovish Fed.

 

Source: xStation
Share:
Back

Market News

02.10.2024
18:56

Daily summary: USDJPY surges 1.8% as US dollar gains 🗽Mixed sentiments on Wall Street; oil prices drop

Wednesday's session on European stock markets ended in a mixed mood. Germany's DAX closed the session nearly 0.33% lower, while France's...

 18:33

EURUSD drops 0.2% 💵Fed Barkin comments monetary policy

Federal Reserve member Thomas Barkin commented US economy and monetary policy today. Here are the higlights: Fed cut rates are to recalibrate to...

 17:47

Humana slips 15% amid low demand and ratings of Medicare Advantage 📉

Shares of insurance company Humana (HUM.US) are losing 15% today, after the company indicated to the Securities and Exchange Commission that its ratings...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator