Chart of the day - EURUSD (11.03.2025)

The euro-dollar pair is experiencing strong gains today, rising over 0.65% and breaking above the psychological resistance level around 1.09. The U.S. dollar continues to weaken, while U.S. Treasury yields have declined. In a statement on its earnings, Delta Air Lines reported that domestic flight demand has weakened, indicating signs of a weakening consumer. The airline's shares are down nearly 10% in pre-market trading.

Although this information is secondary, it does highlight that concerns about a U.S. recession are not entirely unfounded. Meanwhile, tariffs are likely to slow economic growth and squeeze American household budgets. The U.S. Dollar Index (USDIDX) is down 0.45% .

. The broader economic dynamics of the eurozone and the U.S., combined with expectations of an infrastructure boost in Europe , supported by new defense programs , seem to partially justify the largely speculative movements in the EUR/USD pair.

, supported by new , seem to partially justify the largely speculative movements in the EUR/USD pair. Today, U.S.-Ukraine talks have also begun in Saudi Arabia, with Russia set to be informed of their outcomes. We can also expect EUR/USD to react positively in the event of a potential ceasefire agreement and the development of a political consensus on an additional infrastructure-defense program in Germany.

EUR/USD (D1 Chart Analysis)

We observe that EUR/USD halted its decline around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 bullish impulse, near 1.02. Today, the pair has surpassed the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, potentially paving the way for a test of the 1.10 - 1.11 range, a historically significant price reaction zone. Key medium-term support remains at the 200-day EMA, reinforced by Fibonacci retracement levels, around 1.066. Volatility may increase around 2 PM GMT, as the JOLTS job openings report from the U.S. labor market is released.

