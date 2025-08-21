Chart of the day: EURUSD (21.08.2025)

EURUSD gained as much as 0.3% after the release of PMI data, rebounding from key support around 1.163. The pair therefore remains within the consolidation that has persisted since early August, showing resilience to mixed signals from the Fed and rapidly evolving market expectations regarding U.S. monetary policy.

PMI data helped EURUSD defend the 1.165 level, slightly below the midpoint of the current consolidation. Following the rebound, the pair is trading in a narrow range between the 30- and 100-period exponential moving averages on the H4 chart. RSI is neutral around the 50 level. Source: xStation5

What is shaping EURUSD today?