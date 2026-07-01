Chart of the day: Gold Below Psychological $4,000 Level as Rate Hike Fears Deepen 🟡 📉(01.07.2026)

Gold has slipped back below the psychological barrier of $4,000 per ounce, remaining trapped at 8-month lows. The precious metal is under intense pressure from growing expectations of aggressive US interest rate hikes. Trading volumes remain muted due to a packed lineup of crucial macroeconomic data scheduled for this week, and the technical downtrend currently shows no signs of a breakthrough.

Downward pressure has dragged gold contract prices below the 300-day exponential moving average (EMA300, black) for the first time since October 2023. Key moving averages confirm a strong bearish setup, with shorter-term averages tracking below longer-term ones, and the price consistently trading under the EMA10 (yellow). The contract continues to mirror the inverse trajectory of the US Dollar Index (USDIDX, light blue, inverted). It is currently testing support levels from October 2025, completely erasing 100% of the dynamic gains made at the turn of 2025/2026. Source: xStation5

What is driving GOLD today?