  
10:26 AM · 11 June 2026

Chart of the day: GOLD catches breath amid shaky risk appetite recovery 🟡 (11.06.2026)

Gold halted its streak of sharp declines today, which had dragged the commodity's price down by 8.8% this week. Futures contracts broke through a series of solid support levels and are currently trading at their lowest since November 2025 at around $4,080 per ounce. A rebound in risk appetite has delayed a test of the psychological $4,000 level, but hawkish outlooks for U.S. interest rates suggest that downward pressure on the precious metal will persist.

Gold remains under intense selling pressure, breaching a series of key support levels, including the 50% ($4,670), 61.8% ($4,500), and most recently the 78.6% ($4,250) Fibonacci retracement levels. The aggressive breakdown of these barriers dragged the price down to $4,085.64, leaving the metal exposed to a test of the psychological $4,000 barrier. The RSI indicator has plunged to 26.1, signaling deeply oversold market conditions. Source: xStation5

 

What’s Driving Gold Prices Today?

  • U.S.-Iran Conflict Escalation: New missile and drone attacks in the Middle East shattered hopes for a ceasefire. Crude oil gains stalled today (OIL: -2.6%) in response to the U.S. announcing the "conclusion" of its operation, which Donald Trump labeled a "punishment for negotiating too long." On the other hand, Iran called the ceasefire "meaningless" given the recent exchange of fire, cementing the outlook for a prolonged and uncertain conflict—which in turn reinforces hawkish expectations for U.S. monetary policy.

  • Hawkish Fed and Rate Outlook: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 4.2% year-over-year has solidified expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher-for-longer. Because gold yields no interest, the prospect of elevated rates heavily dampens its appeal, especially given its already historically high valuations.

  • Cushion From Softer Core Inflation: While the headline inflation rate spooked investors by returning above 4%, the monthly core CPI grew by a mild 0.2% (2.9% YoY, in line with forecasts). This slightly softer print gave precious metals a breather and allowed them to halt their downward trend.

11 June 2026, 7:31 AM

Economic Calendar: All eyes on ECB 🇪🇺 Rate hikes coming back to Europe❓(11.06.2026)
11 June 2026, 6:55 AM

Morning Wrap: Risk appetite is back despite new exchange of US-Iran strikes (11.06.2026)
10 June 2026, 6:23 PM

Daily Summary: Stocks and gold on their knees as US will continue strikes on Iran (10.06.2026)
10 June 2026, 4:41 PM

Crude Oil Output Drops to a Two-Decades Low 🛢️ 📉 Market freezes after EIA report 📌
Commodities
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits