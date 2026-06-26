Chart of the day: Nikkei futures below EMA10 amid growing AI-scepticism 🇯🇵 📉 (26.06.2026)

Tokyo shares ended sharply lower on Friday, driven by severe profit-taking across the tech and communication sectors. Nikkei 225 futures (JP225) are currently down 1.7%, dropping below 10-day exponential moving average amid stalling AI-optimism.

After peaking near historical highs, JP225 futures have pulled back sharply, breaking below the short-term yellow EMA line. The index is currently testing a key historical resistance-turned-support level around 69,800. While the broader daily uptrend remains intact—supported by the rising long-term purple EMA line—the near-term momentum has shifted bearish. A failure to hold the 69,800 zone could open the door for an extended correction toward the 67,200 area. Source: xStation5

What’s driving JP225 today?