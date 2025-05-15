Read more
XTB Online Trading

Chart of the day: OIL (15.05.2025)

2:19 PM 15 May 2025

Oil drops 3% in response to progress in nuclear negotiations between Iran and the U.S. After months of talks, both sides have made concrete declarations that could pave the way for increased Iranian oil exports, which have so far been restricted by U.S. sanctions.

Since the beginning of the year, oil prices have been under pressure due to weak demand, concerns over the global economic outlook, and rising production. Today's news of progress in talks between the two oil powers has further dampened investor sentiment. Tehran declared its willingness to forgo nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, while Donald Trump confirmed "significant progress" in the negotiations, stating that “both sides have essentially accepted the terms.”

So far, the U.S. has sanctioned Iranian companies exporting oil to China. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that “the United States will target Iran’s main sources of revenue as long as the country continues to support terrorism.” Lifting the restrictions would grant Iran access to global markets, adding to the already growing oversupply.

After a week of gains, the topic of trade negotiations between China and the U.S. has lost momentum. Investors are gradually distancing themselves from the recent optimism and the idea of a sudden rebound in oil demand, halting the latest price recovery. Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

16.05.2025
19:03

Daily summary: Dollar resumes growth momentum; gold loses on lack of agreement in Istanbul

The session on the European stock exchanges closed with small gains. DAX was up 0.3%, and the British FTSE almost 0.6%.  Wall Street indices...

 18:46

Gold slides 1.6% 📉

Gold is ending the week lower as demand for risk assets continues and the S&P 500 looks to close out another week of gains on Wall Street. The lack...

 17:03

Quantum Computing shares surge 36% on Q1 report 📈

Shares of a company Quantum Computing from the quantum computing and computer science sector are up 36% today after the firm beat net income expectations...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits