8:19 AM · 24 November 2025

Chart of the day: OIL.WTI (24.11.2025)

OIL.WTI
Commodities
-
-

Oil prices started the week with a slight selloff, adding to last week’s 3% decline. The oil market is now focused on the potential Russia–Ukraine peace agreement. At the moment, WTI crude is down 0.25% at 57.80 USD per barrel.

Trump is pushing for the adoption of a modified version of the peace proposal, which was the main catalyst behind Friday’s selloff in oil. The market increasingly views a possible agreement as a path toward easing or lifting sanctions, which could unlock Russian oil and increase global supply. Despite the short-term tightening resulting from U.S. sanctions — which currently leave nearly 48 million barrels of Russian crude stranded at sea — the broader narrative remains that an agreement could quickly bring these volumes back.

The prospect of Russian barrels returning comes against a fragile macro backdrop. Uncertainty around U.S. monetary policy continues to weigh on risk appetite, although comments from New York Fed President John Williams have reignited expectations for a December rate cut. The market now prices the odds of a cut at 71%.

The key date for the market will be this Thursday, the final deadline in the peace negotiations. By that time, President Trump expects both sides to reach an agreement. A significant breakthrough could increase supply-side pressure.

 

 

26 November 2025, 7:00 PM

