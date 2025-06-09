Read more
XTB Online Trading

Chart of the day - PLATINUM (09.06.2025)

10:23 AM 9 June 2025

Platinum is once again the best-performing precious metal today, gaining 3.5% and reaching 4-year highs.
The metal has staged an impressive rebound of nearly 30% from its lows on April 7, 2025 — a point that coincided with the peak of trade war tensions linked to Donald Trump.

  • Today, we’re seeing continued weakness in the U.S. dollar, which is down over 0.3%, helping to lift sentiment in the metals market. Investors are not only turning to platinum but also eagerly buying silver, which has climbed to levels not seen since 2011 — now trading above $36 per ounce.
  • The potential de-escalation of trade tensions is boosting the overall outlook for metals, and platinum has now logged six consecutive weeks of gains. Key drivers remain geopolitical uncertainty, concerns over sovereign fiscal debt (including in the U.S.), and economic slowdown risks, all within an environment of elevated inflation and economic fragility.
  • Platinum prices are being supported not only by renewed interest in physical metals, driven by the expanding M2 money supply from major central banks, but also by tight supply expectations in the spot market, improving industrial demand sentiment, and technical speculative flows coming from the gold and silver markets.

Another supportive factor is the renewed interest from jewelry houses and designers, indirectly influenced by shrinking profit margins on historically expensive gold. This shift has redirected market attention toward platinum — a metal that, in recent years, had fallen out of favor. Interestingly, platinum is rarer than gold, adding to its long-term appeal.

PLATINUM (D1 timeframe)

 


Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

10.06.2025
18:43

Daily summary: Wall Street one step closer to all-time high amid US - China talks continue

Stock indices on Wall Street continue to climb as trade negotiations between China and the US progress. As of 6 PM GMT, the US500 is up 0.4%, with the...

 18:22

US500 at Highest Since Late February Ahead of Continued US-China Talks

Trade agreement talks in London are set to resume at 8:00 PM London time, in less than two hours. Meanwhile, the US500 is approaching new multi-month highs,...

 16:55

COCOA plummets 6% 📉

Cocoa futures on ICE (COCOA) are losing almost 6% today, pressured by heavy rains in West Africa, which may increase the supply from key-growing regions....
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits