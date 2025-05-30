Read more
XTB Online Trading

Chart of the Day - US100 (30.05.2025)

7:30 AM 30 May 2025

Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.3% in pre-market trading as a federal appeals court temporarily reinstated Trump's global tariffs, casting fresh uncertainty over markets despite this week's steady gains from improving US-EU trade talks and strong Nvidia earnings.

Tariff Ruling Pressures Tech

The US Court of Appeals granted Trump a temporary stay on Wednesday's trade court decision that had blocked major portions of his tariff agenda as illegal. With briefings due June 9 and the case likely heading to the Supreme Court, the ruling keeps tariffs in place while legal challenges continue. Tech stocks face heightened sensitivity given their global supply chains and international exposure.

PCE Data Awaited

Friday's focus turns to April's Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. While tariff impacts aren't expected in April data, any underlying price pressures could amplify concerns about trade levies' inflationary effects as the White House explores alternative tariff authorities.

TACO Trade Under Test

This week's rally exemplified the "TACO trade" (Trump Always Chickens Out) where markets bet on policy reversals. However, Trump's defiant response calling the original ruling "horrible" and "Country threatening" suggests the administration may fight harder this time, challenging the market's assumption of presidential retreat under pressure.

The legal battle over tariffs, combined with key inflation data and Elon Musk's announced government departure, creates a volatile backdrop for the Nasdaq 100 as investors weigh policy uncertainty against recent tech sector momentum.

 

US100 (D1)

The Nasdaq 100, represented by the US100, is trying to break above recent highs and remain above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level — a key zone that may act as resistance. Bulls will look to retest previous highs, while bears may aim for a pullback toward the 200- and 100-day SMAs, with the 61.8% retracement level as the next potential downside target. The RSI is starting to diverge higher, while MACD tightens after bearish crossover. Source: xStation

Share:
Back

Market News

30.05.2025
18:43

Daily summary: Return of US-China trade tensions reignites risk-off mood (29.05.2025)

Wall Street indexes closed the week and month with losses. The US500 dropped over 0.6%, while the US100 fell about 1%.  Sentiment worsened...

 18:16

Three markets to watch next week (29.05.2025)

Another exciting week on the markets is behind us. Uncertainty over tariffs and the legal turmoil surrounding the Trump administration are adding to the...

 17:45

Cocoa prices rebound 6% 🍫

Cocoa prices are rising today by over 6%, once again approaching the $10,000 level. Today's gains are most likely a rebound after recent sharp declines...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits