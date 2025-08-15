Read more

BREAKING: US retail sales slightly lower than expected🗽USDIDX gains

1:31 PM 15 August 2025

US Retail Sales MoM: 0.5% (Forecast 0.6%, Previous 0.6%)

  • US Core Retail Sales MoM: 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.5%)

US Import Prices MoM: 0.4% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.1%)

  • US Export Prices MoM: 0.1% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.5%)

NY Fed Manufacturing: 11.9 (Forecast 0, Previous 5.50)

The overall, retail sales from the US economy came in very solid, rising 0.5% monthly, while import prices also rose possbily due to the tariff effect. Also, NY Fed came in much stronger, than investors anticipated. The reports seem to be positive for the US dollar; the USDIDX rise after the data release.

 

Source: xStation5

