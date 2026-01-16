Read more
10:46 AM · 16 January 2026

Chart of the day: USD/JPY under pressure from BoJ and Japanese policy (January 16, 2026)

-
-
Open account Download free app

The USD/JPY pair is currently trading around 158.111 yen per dollar. The market is under volatility pressure, driven mainly by expectations regarding the Bank of Japan's policy, the risk of potential currency intervention, and political uncertainty in Japan.

 

Source: xStation5

What is shaping the USD/JPY rate today?

1. Bank of Japan Policy (BoJ)

The market is reacting to expectations of future interest rate hikes in Japan. Recent signals indicate that the BoJ could accelerate the pace of rate increases as early as April, supporting yen strength, as higher rates make the currency more attractive to investors and reduce downward pressure on USD/JPY.

2. Risk of Currency Intervention

The Japanese Finance Minister emphasized that all options are being considered, including a potential joint intervention with the United States to curb excessive yen weakness. The mere prospect of currency intervention triggers an immediate market reaction, as investors hedge positions and the yen gains in value in the short term.

3. Sanae Takaichi's Policy

The Prime Minister plans to dissolve the parliament after January 23 and hold early elections to push through an expansionary fiscal policy. This move may weaken the yen in the long term while simultaneously increasing market uncertainty.

 

16 January 2026, 7:14 PM

Daily summary: Banks and tech drag indices up 🏭US industry stays strong
16 January 2026, 5:13 PM

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (16.01.2026)
16 January 2026, 5:06 PM

Largest in its class: What do BlackRock’s earnings say about the market?
16 January 2026, 2:57 PM

US OPEN: Bank and fund earnings support valuations.

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits