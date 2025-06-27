China signals positive effect of talks with US in London🏛️ Gold loses 1.3%

The Chinese ministry's statement indicates that China's talks with the US in London have yielded a number of positive results for both sides.
- China will approve export applications for legally controlled goods. Yesterday, Trump announced that Beijing would resume exports of critical rare earth metals to the US without obstacles.
- The Chinese ministry also said in the statement that the US would withdraw a number of export restrictions that had hit Chinese companies. Markets are seeing this as a sign of a 'thaw' in relations between the two countries, despite their strategic geopolitical rivalry.
The de-escalation of geopolitical tensions is driving Wall Street higher today and weighing on gold prices, which are down 1.3% below $3,285 an ounce on a wave of profit-taking.
