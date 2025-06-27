China signals positive effect of talks with US in London🏛️ Gold loses 1.3%

The Chinese ministry's statement indicates that China's talks with the US in London have yielded a number of positive results for both sides.

China will approve export applications for legally controlled goods. Yesterday, Trump announced that Beijing would resume exports of critical rare earth metals to the US without obstacles.

The Chinese ministry also said in the statement that the US would withdraw a number of export restrictions that had hit Chinese companies. Markets are seeing this as a sign of a 'thaw' in relations between the two countries, despite their strategic geopolitical rivalry.

The de-escalation of geopolitical tensions is driving Wall Street higher today and weighing on gold prices, which are down 1.3% below $3,285 an ounce on a wave of profit-taking.

Źródło: xStation5

