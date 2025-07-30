DE40: Consumer staples and financials lead gains in Europe; Adidas plummets on earnings miss (30.07.2025)

European investors are showing clear optimism today, boosted by encouraging earnings reports that help recover from recent post-trade-deal setbacks. Italian (ITA40: +0.6%) and French (FRA40: +0.35%) markets lead the rebound, while Germany (DE40: +0.15%) sees more modest gains. Meanwhile, London (UK100: -0.3%) and Madrid (SPA35: -0.3%) experience some corrections, though early losses have partially reversed.

Consumer staples stocks are a clear winner of today’s trading, with upbeat earning reports from JDE, Danone or Casino fueling the optimism. Financials are also posting gains, with significant contributions from German institutions like Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank. On the other hand, Adidas’ disappointing earnings drag on the sentiment among consumer discretionary stocks.

Volatility in Eurostoxx 600 sectors. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

Today’s performance of DAX listed companies. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

DE40 (H1)

DAX is clearly struggling for direction and a lack of concrete momentum, as mixed signals from earnings and evidence of tariff-related setbacks keep the index flat. The DE40 contract has narrowed its horizontal trend around 100-hour exponential moving average (EMA100, dark purple), with shorter EMAs also aligning right under the 50% level of Fibonacci retracement. As a result, the price is consolidating around 24300 points. The momentum may build up after BMW earnings (Thursday), otherwise we could expect more volatility next week, with a few DAX-listed companies (Allianz, Bayer, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens) joining the earnings season.

Source: xStation5

Company news: