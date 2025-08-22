Read more

CHN.cash jumps 2.5% testing this year highs 📈Chinese stocks on the rise

6:43 PM 22 August 2025

Chinese stock indexes are rising on a wave of global market optimism, weakness in the U.S. dollar (which boosts interest in emerging markets), strong gains in the technology sector, and a positive picture of capital inflows. Shares of semiconductor giant SMIC surged nearly 10% on the Chinese exchange today; interest is also growing in Chinese companies experimenting with AI.

Importantly, U.S.–China relations appear more balanced, leading investors to currently view geopolitical risk as “limited.” U.S.-listed ADRs of Chinese firms are performing strongly; Alibaba (BABA.US) and Baidu (BIDU.US) shares are up more than 4%, whereas not long ago investors feared the delisting of Chinese stocks from U.S. exchanges.

CHN.cash (D1 interval)

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

22.08.2025
19:01

Daily summary: Dovish Jackson Hole drives EURUSD and gold 📈Optimism on Wall Street

U.S. indexes had a stellar session. The Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 gained around 1.7%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 jumped nearly 4%. The driver...

 17:45

Ethereum jumps 11% amid 'dovish' Jackson Hole and rebound on Wall Street 📈

The dovish remarks from the Fed Chair are supporting valuations of risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. The shift in sentiment is fuelling gains in...

 16:20

3 markets to watch next week (22.08.2025)

One of the key events for global financial markets, the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, is now behind us. Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled that U.S....
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits